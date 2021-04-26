Looks Like Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova Are 'Dating'...?

Image : Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. ( Getty Images )

Say what you will about the absurdity of an awards show run like a movie set and staged inside a train station—nothing is more “huh” to me than talky-gab man Aaron Sorkin and ‘80s supermodel Paulina Porizkova hitting the red carpet or whatever as... each other’s dates?

The chaos of E!’s coverage of the red carpet for Sunday night’s Academy Awards was such that I had to mute the TV until it was time for the big circus; that means I did not see Mr. The Newsroom and Ms. “I Used to Be a Supermodel and Married to Ric Ocasek” walk the red carpet together. Instead, I saw them seated at a little cocktail table, flanked by a very bright lamp, as the bright Los Angeles sun streamed through Union Station and shined its beautiful rays on their love.

Interesting! Here’s Ms. Porizkova on this potential new relationship, or at least on what she finds attractive in a man, from Yahoo:

“Talent to me is really sexy. One thing that I’ve recognized now, after going out on dates with some men who have normal jobs and are wonderful guys, is that I find talent sexy — and talented men are generally way more complicated than non-talented ones.”

Square this away with your personal thoughts on the man in question, and then share your thoughts about that man’s talent, Paulina Porizkova’s career, and whatever else might cross your mind this beautiful Monday morning, in whatever venue floats your boat. Before that, though, one more Oscars tidbit, featuring Yuh-Jung Youn and Brad Pitt:

A legend!! [New York Post]

Another day, another intimate glimpse into the electrifying sexual chemistry that crackles and sparks between Mr. Blink 182 and Ms. Poosh.

Here’s a photo of Travis Barker wrestling with his French bulldog, the caption of which reads, “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” Okay. Thank you. I’d be fine setting this aside in my brain and moving on, but apparently, Kourtney Kardashian posted the vampire emoji as a comment, which, I assume, means that she bites him. We already know that he has sucked her fingers in public, and that all his little tattoos clearly mean he is a Freaq in the Sack or whatever, but I don’t need to see any more of their LOVE on main. That’s my official stance! Call me when they get caught fucking in public. Otherwise, good day! [Us Weekly]

