In a filing cabinet of the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health, there is a birth certificate. On that scrap of paper is a curse in the ancient tongue, one which heralds the arrival of Earth’s new ruler. In prophecies, they will end this world in fire, leading humanity on an exodus to distant planets, whose techno-priests and robot armies will spread the tendrils of empire across the Milky Way. Their name is X AE A-XII, Child of Boucher, Child of Musk.



TMZ reports that rich nerd Elon Musk and Claire “Grimes” Boucher have finalized the name of their offspring: X AE A-XII, or, Ex-Ash A-Twelve. Sure, they had to jump through approximately one million hoops to land on such a creative name—something about SkyNet, imperialism, and spy bombers—but they’re here now! Let’s celebrate that. With the pomp-and-circumstance of this extended naming ritual now complete, this child can hopefully fade back into relative obscurity.

Wishing that lil’ Ex-Ash can experience a “normal” childhood seems a bit much to ask for. At the very least, I hope that whatever robot toddlers Musk replaces actual human contact with treat Ex-Ash with decency and respect. As it is, Ex-Ash will be the very first human baby to fly a spaceship, or occupy Mars. Who has time for pre school when the whole solar system is just waiting to be conquered? [TMZ]

Lance Bass seems to think Jax Taylor is definitely getting fired from Vanderpump Rules. Bye, bitch! Page Six reports that Bass informed his co hosts on “Daily Popcast” that he and drink mixer brand Just Add X “can’t be involved and associated” with Taylor amid allegations of racism and homophobia. “We have to do the right thing.”

What’s interesting, however, is that Bass previously chose to insert himself into that aforementioned debacle on Vanderpump Rules this past season, when Taylor and soon-wife Brittany Cartwright’s pastor was outed as a bigot. Amid widespread criticism of the couple, Bass stepped in as their new wedding officiant, smoothing over the “accusations” of homophobia. Perhaps Bass learned, between then and now, that using this new round of criticism as a vehicle for self-promotion just isn’t a good look. [Page Six]

Looks like Lady A and Lady Antebellum had a Zoom call.

Britney Spears makes the exact same selfie-face as the “Don’t be shy” girl on TikTok.



