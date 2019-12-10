Lizzo Loves Her Thong Dress, OK???

Image : BACKGRID

This website has already declared Lizzo’s now-infamous thong dress as “fine,” if perhaps a tad unhygienic, an assessment that is, of course, correct. Lizzo agrees!

Page Six reports that Lizzo posted an Instagram story on Monday night addressing some of the truly unhinged negative reactions to the dress, which she wore to a Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday (again, the only correct reaction is concern for Lizzo’s own exposure to the elements):

“Who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman, can inspire you to do the same,” the “Truth Hurts” singer stated. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life.” She continued, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been … I’m surrounded by love, and I just wanna spread that love — and also spread these cheeks. And if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it.”

Also, Lizzo says, Rihanna did it too (as did Rose McGowan, FYI)

Anyway, the dress is fine, Lizzo’s fine, Rihanna’s fine, and three-year-old leggings I love to wear despite their significant crotch-hole are also fine. Everybody’s doing great. I will not throw out the leggings. [Page Six]

Unfortunately, Wendy Williams does not think Lizzo’s dress is fine, though she is wrong.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams said on her show on Tuesday that the dress would be better at “a Lizzo show, or the strip club, or a nightclub.” OK!

“Lizzo has a really good career right now, so I understand her happiness. But, in all actuality, you see the thong, right?”, she began, pointing to the singer’s outfit, which was blown up on the screen behind her. “That’s a dress that had the cutout going on, so she was sitting booty down on the seat, booty down in the car and walking booty exposed into the arena.”

As my colleague Maria Sherman has already pointed out, Lizzo’s booty might have been better off sitting on a towel, for its own protection from infectious disease. I’m not entirely sure that was Williams’s point, though:

Wendy went on to question how Lizzo, 31, even made it through security with her revealing attire. “I would normally think they’d stop her at security and say, ‘Ma’am we understand, but there are children here. Games are like a family affair and everyone doesn’t want to see all that,’” she said. “Personally speaking, I love Lizzo and I think she’s really talented. But, I don’t care if this is Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Madonna, it’s just wrong! Just wrong! Sorry Lizzo.”

Williams has clearly never been to a beach , where children often frolic alongside exposed butts of many shapes and size. [Hollywood Life]