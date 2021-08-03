This is not a drill: Lizzo and Chris Evans are once again being incredibly cute on this sacred timeline and we know it’s real because the distant glow of the reality stone is nowhere to be found. O n Sunday, Evans, the proud owner of “America’s ass,” responded to a joke Lizzo had made about being pregnant with his child. Lizza shared on TikTok that Evans had responded to the joke via DM, saying, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.” What I wouldn’t give to have Chris Evans lol in my DM.

The imaginary spawn, known as Lil America, has now been recognized by their father, and soon-to-be mother Lizzo could not be more thrilled. What a blessed day for us all. Now all that’s left is to give Lil America a proper name and hope that someday Evans and Lizzo will stop playing these games and actually get together. It doesn’t need to be forever; just for a little, while so Lizzo can spill all the Chris Evans tea. The people are thirsty and only the pure love of two national treasures can quench such a profound thirst. And if they refuse to do this, then Marvel will just have to put Lizzo in one of their Avengers spinoff shows and make it canon. [People]