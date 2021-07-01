Lisa Rinna Has a Good Point About Scott Disick's Relationship With Her Daughter

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Normally, what happens on any Real Housewives franchise is not quite fodder for this particular venue. But finally, Lisa Rinna, mother of Amelia Hamlin, has spoken her mind on her daughter’s antics with Scott Disick. These are powerful reality TV forces that have combined forces in a way that is too mighty to ignore, and so, I’m sorry, here we are.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which, admittedly, is one of the installations of this franchise that I do not watch, Lisa Rinna addressed her daughter’s relationship with Scott, which I guess Erika Jayne brought up? Anyway, Lisa knows her kid is dating Scott, and she knows that it’s “serious” and also, it makes her “nervous.”

Here’s the aforementioned good point, which is not so much a good point as it is a bundle of enormous red flags that Rinna presented as a simple observation:

“She’s 19, he’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney, not married. They have three children...Oh, God.”

Here’s another interesting point she made:

“Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it’s now a new headline,” Lisa said in a confessional. “No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God.”

Yikes! Scott Disick has good intentions but needs some time out of the spotlight to think about how to extricate his personality from that of the Witches of Calabasas. Apparently, Harry Hamlin, Amelia’s father, isn’t nearly as bothered by this difference because when he was 28, he was with Ursula Andress, who was 44 at the time. It’s fine? All of this is fine, I guess. It’s not that Lord Disick isn’t a good partner (I have no idea!), I’m just circling back to Rinna’s larger point, which is where I usually land: “She’s 19, he’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” [People]

I bet you were sitting and wondering what Iggy Azalea has to say about Britney Spears and I’m happy to report that she has weighed in.



Advertisement

Iggy has stepped up to Britney’s defense, saying that she witnessed Jamie Spears’s “abusive” behavior towards his daughter firsthand. We learned this information from a Notes App statement. Here it is:

Advertisement

There’s no issue with this statement. Britney Spears’s father seems like a real piece of shit! I guess it’s just nice to have confirmation of a gut feeling, even if that confirmation has to come from Australia’s finest white rapper. In other Britney news, the court has ruled that Jamie Spears will remain co-conservator for now, and her bid to have him remove has been denied. [Page Six]