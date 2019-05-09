I love a good after-the-episode Bravo interview, sometimes even more than the actual season. Here’s why: the cast says some weird shit that otherwise would’ve been left on the cutting room floor. Sometimes, that’s because they drop inane observations, and other times, it’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and newcomer Denise Richards talking about gettin’ it on in an accidentally hilarious way. Here’s how it goes down in a recent clip:



Denise Richards: I talk about sex with my girlfriends. I think it’s healthy. I think a lot of people are intrigued by it. Lisa Rinna: I mean, I wrote a book about it! I talk about giving fucking blow jobs and hand jobs! What’s the big deal? Denise Richards: It’s important because we’re all sexual creatures. Lisa Rinna: And porn’s great. It helps. Denise Richards: I like strippers, too. Lisa Rinna: I think it’s whatever works for you. I think everyone in this country is so hung up on sex and whatever. It’s just sex. It’s whatever keeps your relationship strongly bonded. Denise Richards: It’s not a bad thing to talk about. I like porn, too. Lisa Rinna: Do you guys [referring to Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers]? With him? Denise Richards: No. Lisa Rinna: You should. You should. It’s fucking great. Oh my god. You should. Denise Richards: Do you and Harry [Hamlin, Lisa Rinna’s husband] watch porn together a lot? Lisa Rinna: Yeah. Denise Richards: What kind of porn do you watch? Lisa Rinna: I like nice porn. I don’t like dirty porn. It has to be pretty… like Vivid has some nice porn... Anyway, you have to have the old stuff. The new stuff is like tattoos and I don’t know. I like the pretty porn. It’s hot! Vintage Vivid is good porn! No, really. I’m going to get a deal out of this somehow.

[Page Six]

Prepare yourself for a brief masterclass in throwing shade. After dissing Diane Keaton’s new film, Poms, by saying she’s only interested in making films “that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating, like ‘Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,’” and suggested Robert De Niro has been taking on silly movies as of late because, “I guess he has maybe a couple of ex-wives, right? Not many, but what does this fellow spend his money on?,” Anjelica Huston has... not apologized?



Huston paid Andy Cohen’s Sirius show a visit on Wednesday and said:

“I hope I didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. And if I did, I hope they come back at me. I can’t say that I felt I was saying anything wildly out of place, because most of the things are in my books anyway.”

That’s how it is done.

[Page Six]