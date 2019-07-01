Image: Getty

Lil Nas X would like you to know that he couldn’t have made it any more obvious! In a fitting send-off to WorldPride, the rapper wrote a tweet Sunday urging fans to “listen closely to c7osure,” acknowledging that such a reading might mean “some of y’all not gone fwm no more.” After a few hours of speculative headlines ensued, the rapper logged back on with a more definitive statement.



And before the tabloids misrepresent his intentions, let me make it clear: That building is not a gal pal. It’s gay!

After previously reporting that Tinsley Mortimer was potentially ousted from the Real Housewives of New York ahead of its next season, Page Six now claims a horse has galloped right into the hearts and minds of Bravo producers. The horse itself is owned by “former Ford model and ballerina” Sheila Rosenblum, who now owns the successful “all-women horse syndicate” Lady Sheila Stable. As part of her negotiations with the network, it appears marketing for the stable must be central to her first season storyline. Just imagine: Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley squabbling as they ride Rosenblum’s horses, some with names like La Verdad and Hot City Girl. Such cinematic artistry could win Bravo its first Housewives Emmy!



“A rep for Tinsley Mortimer didn’t get back to us.”

