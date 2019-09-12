Photo: Backgrid

Anywhere in the world at this exact moment, hot young people are falling in love and sticking their tongues down other people’s throats. Like Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter! New York Fashion Week tipsters tell Page Six that the recent divorcées have been spotted across Manhattan climbing up walls and exuding the horny energy you’d expect from women stuck in marriages to men like Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth. Per the outlet:



“[They] legit made out against a wall like the entire night,” a spy told Page Six, adding they were in full view of other attendees. [...] “[Miley] was all touchy-feely with Kaitlynn the whole night and kept making out,” the source added. “During the night, they stood up and started dancing with their friends in the section they were in and kept making out against the wall.” Acme wasn’t Cyrus and Carter’s only stop Tuesday. The pair were also spotted packing on the PDA at downtown hotspot La Esquina.

There’s also reports that Miley was rocking her new wet hair look throughout the night (undoubtedly a facet of her recent album promotion.) What truly makes this story, however, is that they both wore coordinating outfits. It’s an incredible paparazzi stunt I’d suggest all young, hot famouses adopt! [Page Six]



Every few days, a headline emerges about how “worried” everyone is for Lori Loughlin. It’s shocking! Because the real victims in this story are her friends, who are likely enduring a grueling experience involving binge-shopping yoga pants and long-winded monologues about how evil our society is and how much everyone hates rich people. Regardless, “sources” tell Us Weekly that Lori’s dwindling circle of allies think she should have followed Felicity Huffman’s example and publicly admitted to her wrongdoing. As for the status of their case, it’s more of the same:

The couple, who are each facing up to 40 years in prison for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, are scheduled to appear in court on October 2 for a status hearing in their case. They had previously put on a united front when they waived their rights to use separate attorneys at a courthouse in Boston.

And while you may be worried about the mental state of Lori’s friends, at least they get to make some money on the side selling all her secrets! [Us Weekly]



The Situation has been released from prison.

