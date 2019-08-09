Image: AP

Yesterday evening, after being trapped under the awning of a Duane Reade waiting out a brief thunderstorm, I took myself to the deli on the corner and bought a perfect summer treat: a king-sized Drumstick, triple chocolate, slightly freezer-burnt, and utterly delicious.



This treat is my second-favorite of the ubiquitous ice cream treats—the sort that can be procured from an ice cream truck or the freezer of my local deli. The first, of course, is a Snickers ice cream bar: a frozen confection so perfect that anyone who tells you otherwise is clearly wrong. I was unable to find a Snickers ice cream bar in my journey, so I settled for second best. Still, it was perfect.

The pleasure of a Drumstick is not in the ice cream itself, which is serviceable but still comforting, but in the little nugget of chocolate buried at the end of the cone: a reward for making it all the way there without spilling too much on the sofa, your shirt, or the cat that is sitting very close to your body, despite the temperature. It’s a lovely ice cream cone. Its a delicious summer treat. It’s my second-favorite. There are others that are good. Below, in no particular order, are my findings.

Good Humor strawberry shortcake ice cream bars Chipwiches Mint chocolate chip Its-It: the real San Francisco treat Choco Taco (essentially a deconstructed Drumstick) Froz Fruit bars, in coconut, mango, pineapple, or strawberry Soft-serve twist cone with chocolate sprinkles Good Humor toasted almond ice cream bars the Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar that’s coffee ice cream with the little chocolate shell with the almonds. Italian ice (only the lemon flavor) Twix ice cream bar Anything else you might find in there that seems cold and also good

My ice cream desires are not the desires of everyone. Show me yours. Thank you.