Let's Check in On the Sisters Hadid

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Wow, it is no longer Tuesday or Wednesday morning writ large, and that feels very nice. A nice thing happened this weekend, many people celebrated, and when I opened my eyes on Monday and realized that it was Monday and not the bad shit of last week, I thought maybe it would be nice to look at what the Hadid sisters are up to.



Truthfully, the reason we are examining what the Hadid sisters are up to in the first place is that all the famous people have retreated back into their cages after celebrating Joe Biden’s win on Saturday, and are probably preparing themselves for... something? I don’t know what? Awards season from their homes? Clandestine gatherings of 10 or more people on private islands in the Caribbean? Birthday parties where no one is wearing a mask?? Listen, it’s certainly been interesting watching what famous people do when they can’t do the things that they always did in their downtime to remain relevant, so I guess we should be happy that the Hadid sisters, two different sisters that are slightly better than those other sisters, appear to be acting right.

Gigi, the one who had a baby with Zayn Malik, has yet to show the world that baby’s face, but we did get to see its little butt, via her Instagram story.



I do love a baby in denim! What’s Gigi’s sister Bella, doing? Great, thanks for asking. She’s leaning up against telephone poles and celebrating in Los Angeles and the only reason I know this is because of this artsy-adjacent Instagram post.

All of the other photos are fine- to- whatever, but I’m not sure what we’re supposed to marvel at in the first one besides her incredible and taut abs. Maybe that’s the point! None of this is terribly deep. Famous people, I never thought I’d say this, but can one of you do SOMEthing soon, we’re ready for it now. Thank you. [Instagram/Instagram]

‘Twas Rememberance Day in merry old Englande on Sunday, and that means the Windsors do what they normally do on this holiday which is wear black, watch a military parade, and then lay a wreath at the Cenotaph. Old ‘arry, who is no longer a royal and is now a househusband of Los Angeles, asked if the palace might do him a solid and lay a wreath on the Cenotaph, as he served in the military. The Palace said no! Gasp! What the hell.

From The Times:

The Duke of Sussex was refused permission for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf today, in the latest sign of the growing gulf between him and the royal family. Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in March, made the personal request to Buckingham Palace, but was denied by courtiers on the grounds that he is no longer representing the monarchy. He first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2009 at the age of 25. The Queen was not made aware of her grandson’s wish. Harry is understood to be deeply saddened by the decision, the clearest sign yet that his official links to the royal family are permanently severed.

Petty! Petty! Love this drama! Harry, was it worth it, beb? [Celebitchy]

