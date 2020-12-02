Let's Check in On Selena Gomez, Who Is Reportedly 'Pissed' at Saved by the Bell But Also Maybe Dating Jimmy Butler

Image : L: Tibrina Hobson, R: Kevin C. Cox ( Getty Images )

Last week, Selena Gomez trended on social media after a clip from the Saved By the Bell went viral (I, too, hate 2020 mad-libs.) In it, one character jokes, “I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it,” to which another replies, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were.” Fans were pissed that Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant surgery was turned into a cheap joke, and NBCUniversal released a statement: “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.” By now, this flub would be ancient history, except that a “source” close to Gomez told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, “Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive. She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense.” Until Gomez speaks to it publicly—and she shouldn’t, it’s two seconds in a garbage show no one will remember come 2021—I’m not convinced!

But that’s not the only news in Gomez’s orbit. According to Page Six, the singer is rumored to be dating Miami heat basketball star Jimmy Butler, the sweaty hunk pictured above. As The Miami Herald investigated last month, the pair were spotted dining at French bistro Lucien in New York City’s East Village, which one can assume means they’re just talking, but whatever. I ship it. Is it too early to ship it? I still do. [Page Six]

Shortly after Oscar-nominated actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced he is trans on Tuesday via a heartfelt Instagram post, Page’s wife Emma Portner posted her own message. The dancer and choreographer shared Page’s message on her own Instagram account and wrote the caption, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.” The pair have been married since 2018, and I love their love. [BuzzFeed]

