Let Aunt Becky's Image Rehabilitation Tour Begin

Photo : Getty

One of the questions looming over the college admissions trial of Lori Loughlin concerns her future in Hollywood, and whether she’ll ever get her hands on that made-for-TV- movie money again. With her two months of jail time still a way out —should a judge accept her plea deal, that is —we wait and watch as the tabloids begin apologizing for her.



People’s latest cover story says that both Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (of the Target Mossimos) have been greatly impacted by the trial proceedings. “Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” sources tell the mag, who also note the “huge emotional and physical toll” it’s taken on the couple. “They want to serve their sentences, pay their dues and put this behind them.”

Most notable, however, is the change in tone on People’s cover. Past iterations of the magazine featured Loughlin scowling, on her way to court, often appearing bitter and embattled. This new cover, meanwhile, shows her smiling, looking the way you might remember her from promotional images for Fuller House or one of those Hallmark movies . It’s frankly jarring!



Now, she might not have any roles yet, but if I were to put my best guess on it, I’d say that Lori Loughlin is coming back. This cover seems like a trial balloon, meant to test the acceptability of a shift in Loughlin’s narrative . So, while I’m firm in my belief that jail should not exist—and Loughlin should not be put in one—there’s still something unsatisfying about this conclusion? Perhaps it’s just my need for a proper, dramatic story architecture. Or maybe it was boring all along, a conclusion I’m just not ready to contend with yet! [People]

By the looks of it, Ana de Armas isn’t going anywhere. Not in Ben Affleck’s life, and certainly not from the paparazzi photo rolls. Tipsters tell People that Armas has been a “great influence” on Affleck, probably because of how much money she’s made him selling all those paparazzi photos. Let me not be too cynical, however, because he does seem brighter than he ever has in recent years, as he battled his addictions and sought to rectify the wrongs in his marriage with Jennifer Garner. People says:

“He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work.”

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, Armas still has not spent much time with the kids she shares with Ben, if the gossips encircling these lovebirds are to be believed. Early reports indicated that Garner did not want them associating with their dad’s new girlfriend, but photos of the group on one of Affleck and Armas’s now- famous dog walks say otherwise. Supposedly they had a Memorial Day slumber party with all three of his kids: Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel. That’s progress! (Although, I’d say that a good rule of thumb is to leave your children out of paparazzi shenanigans.) [People]



Stassie Baby is just chilling:

Ciara is also chilling:

