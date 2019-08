Image: via Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio, in an apparent effort to DISTRACT from his refusal to comment on the longstandingĀ Titanic door controversy, has pledged $5 million to help combat the rampant wildfires currently destroying the Amazon rainforest.

According to Deadline, DiCaprio has funneled $5 million into an emergency Amazon Forest Fund launched by Earth Alliance, an environmental activism organization he co-founded. The Amazon Forest Fund is seeking donations to ā€œfocus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region,ā€ according to Instagram:

The Amazon is in dire need of resources to combat the wildfires engulfing the massive rainforestā€”CNN says the regionā€™s seen an 80 percent increase in fires this year as compared with last year, prompting two states in the Amazon to declare a state of emergency. Not only is the Amazon a critical resource for the indigenous communities that live in and around it, as one of the largest ecosystems on the planet, it plays a big role in global climate stabilization, and without it, weā€™re universally fucked, to put it plainly.Ā If you canā€™t pledge $5 million (fair!), there is at least one big way you can helpā€”cut out meat.