Lovers of cinema have spent the last two decades fiercely battling one another in contentious debate: could Jack and Rose have both fit on that door? Science and teenagers have repeatedly suggested Jack’s death was unnecessarily forced into existence by James Cameron’s sick mind, but Leonardo DiCaprio, a man who allegedly fights on the side of facts, will not call Cameron out. FOR SHAME.

MTV News broached the controversy in an interview with DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, who were there to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and presumably not to blow the lid of a 22-year-old dispute. But though the castmates understood the weight of the issue—“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” Robbie said, correctly—DiCaprio refused to pick a side.

“No comment,” DiCaprio said. And when pressed again: “Like I said, I have no comment.”

For some who seems to care about important issues like, I don’t know, the environment or whatever, it’s rather shocking that DiCaprio can’t right the wrong he and his perfect 1997 face helped create. For shame. [Instagram]

Considering how hard it is to have a successful marriage without, you know, a royal family and approximately 497298347328473974 paparazzi cameras breathing down your back, it should come as no surprise that Meghan Markle, i.e., the other good Meg(h)an, struggles to keep shit together. ITV caught her chatting with Pharrell Williams at The Lion King premiere in London last week, and it was...cute, but sad.



Per People:

“So happy for your union,” the 46-year-old musician and producer is heard saying in a video of the exchange from ITV. “Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.” “Thank you,” Meghan responded. “They don’t make it easy” — a possible reference to the criticism the couple has faced in the U.K. media about their decision to raise their two-month-old son Archie as a “private citizen.”

Leave Meghan Markle alone! Meghan, release more Archie pics! Yes, I’m a hypocrite. [People]