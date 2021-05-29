Lawyers for Some Pro-Trump Protesters Plan to Blame Capitol Siege on, Uh...Misinformation?

Photo : Saul Loeb/AFP ( Getty Images )

L awyers representing some of the pro-Trump people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are apparently planning to blame their clients’ actions on misinformation and conspiratorial brainwashing, which, uh ...good luck with that !

The Associated Press reports that at least three defendants charged in connection to the siege, which resulted in five people’s deaths, will argue that they were manipulated by former Pres. Donald Trump and various other right-wing information sources on cable TV and social media into believing that the single-term embarrassment had been the rightful winner of last November’s election and that current Pres. Joe Biden had stolen the Oval Office right out from under him.

“I kind of sound like an idiot now saying it, but my faith was in him,” defendant Anthony Antonio told the AP. “I think they did a great job of convincing people.”

OK, but wait. Explain one thing to me. If these people believed Trump when he called the rightful election results fake news but are now accusing Trump of spewing fake news, who’s flying the plane???? I mean, who’s got the real news? As ever, the answer is ... me. :)