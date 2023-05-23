Boebert’s 17-year-old son apparently doesn’t like birth control much either, as he is now expecting a baby with his girlfriend, whom Boebert has assured us is over the age of 14.

The Colorado congresswoman has also tried to attack contraception in other ways: The first bill she introduced in 2023 was a proposal to defund Planned Parenthood, which offers low-cost or no-cost birth control pills to uninsured and low-income people. So it seems, as Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, that the congresswoman is not actually interested in making contraception more affordable; her complaints about the cost of it only appear intended to encourage everyone to have more babies—like she did.