Famous cop-dater Lana Del Rey has been stepping in it for the last week, and this weekend’s nationwide protests over police brutality and racist policing did not prove to be a respite for her .

Billboard reports that on Sunday, Del Rey posted two Instagram videos showing people in Los Angeles protesting the of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. One video showed a protestor atop a car holding a sign reading “No ju stice no peace.” The other, however, showed people apparently looting a local business, which, to be clear, is not something someone with 16.5 million followers should publicly post if they consider themselves an ally.

Lana got called out. In a now-deleted Twitter post, Kehlani said:

.@LanaDelRey please remove your instagram post it’s dangerous as fuck and a very poor choice of moments to post. by all means protest but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your fucking comments on man.

Tinashe was a little more pointed:

.@La naDelRey why the fuck are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM

In Lana’s defense, she did delete the second video. But please, celebrities (and non celebrities! ), refrain from posting identifiable videos and photographs of protestors, particularly if they’re doing something technically unlawful —organizers have concerns about their safety, and this is not the mom en t to draw police attention to them. If you want to dox bad actors, the cops have plenty of material for you.