Advertisement

“I still, to this day, have not had the time to process the trauma that I’ve went through,” Kent told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday. “But the only thing that it’s affected so far is my love life. And it’s not doing well, bitch! I’m still doing background checks on guys. I have a PI. He gave me a discount because I send so many names to him.”

Kent is currently in the middle of a salacious season of Vanderpump Rules and also hosts a podcast called Give Them Lala to support her daughter, as well as to afford the legal fees as she faces Emmett in court for a custody battle. Kent recalled to Rolling Stone the day she discovered Emmett had been cheating on her, which also became the day she realized she would have to fight to retain custody of her child:

“On October 15th, the pictures came out—the Nashville photos of him [with other women]—and I knew something was wrong and I was unsafe. It was a gut-punch, but I had a seven-month-old. I literally called my lawyer that night—I sent it to Darrell—and I said, “This is so confidential: I’m leaving my relationship. This is what I’m aware of.” I started going through my DMs and seeing heinous accusations against my ex, and that’s when I knew we were entering a custody battle. My ex did say to me, “The second you start going through your DMs, we’ll break up.” And I just thought nothing of that. How sad is that? But my daughter is the silver lining to everything. And I was not allowed to leave my house, with my daughter, or I would be threatened with police. I couldn’t eat … I could barely function. But I knew that not only was I taking on a tremendous amount of legal fees that were going to come my way, but my life would be different. I was grateful to my mom, who came out to help me, and my gusbands.”

Advertisement

Despite the enduring trauma, Kent always finds a way to Give Them Lala: After supporting Emmett’s attempts at becoming an H-List Hollywood producer, she’s finally ready to admit that his film Midnight in the Switchgrass was “one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen in my life.”