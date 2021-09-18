You know how some assholes shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker while he was walking her pups in Los Angeles then made off with two of them? Koji and Gustav have since been returned and are home safe, though. Don’t worry. Also, it all happened outside of Buck Angel’s house?? You don’t need these other details, I’m just trying to remind myself that those extraneous bits weren’t all part of a fever dream.



Advertisement

Anyway, after Ryan Fischer, the professional dog walker in question, famously set up a GoFundMe to cover various hospital bills, some people online criticized Gaga for appearing to financially abandon him. Well, Fischer said in a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King on Friday that he personally chose to go the crowd-funding route . He also said that the singer, whom he considers a friend, has “helped me so much” by letting him stay at her house “for months,” flying his family out, and setting him up with trauma therapists. As always, the only villain here is the U.S. government for ensuring the conditions under which one could have “hospital bills” in the first place!