Lady Gaga Told Oprah She Got Pregnant After Being Raped by a Music Producer at 19

Image : Jason Koerner ( Getty Images )

Oprah and Prince Harry’s mental health TV show, The Me You Can’t See, premiered on AppleTV Thursday evening, with the express purpose of making famous people feel comfortable enough to spill their secrets to Oprah, a woman to whom I’d probably tell my entire life story without thinking. This is sort of what Lady Gaga did, when she revealed to Oprah that she got pregnant after she was raped by a music producer at 19.

Advertisement

Gaga had previously spoken publicly about her sexual assault in a 2014 interview, but it seems like her appearance on Oprah’s televised therapy session is the first time she was as explicit about her mental health struggles in the past. Here is what she said:

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’... And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.” The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

The singer struggled with mental health issues after the assault but didn’t realize that she was pregnant until a visit with a psychiatrist triggered memories for her.

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” Lady Gaga said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner.” “At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick,” she added. “Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

She also recounted how she experienced a “total psychotic break” in and around the time she was doing press for A Star Is Born, and that she wasn’t “the same girl.” Now, it seems she is better. Good news all around. [Page Six]

Been a minute since anyone heard from Mr. Targét and his wife, Aunt Becky, right? Surely they are just laying low and doing their lil’ community services, as one does when being recently freed from prison for doing stupid crimes for getting your daughters into the college they couldn’t get into themselves.

Advertisement

Well, it looks like it got too boring, and also, Lori finished her community service and Mossimo of the Target Mossimos has just a little bit left to go, so a nice and benevolent judge let them fuck off to Mexico for a vacation. They’re still on probation, but they’re going to Cabo in June, baby!!

Must be nice. [Just Jared]

Just checking in on Martha Stewart.

Advertisement

She’s great!