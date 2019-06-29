Image: AP

Lady Gaga was one of the celebrities who performed at the rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City on June 28, during which she gave an impassioned speech, telling the audience she would “take a bullet for you any day of the week.”



She also addressed her role in the community, telling the crowd, “I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured,” the singer told the crowd. “You have the power. You are so, so powerful, and I hope you feel that power today.”

Image: AP

Thousands attended the rally, held outside the historic Stonewall Inn, site of the 1969 uprising by the LGBTQ+ community which has come to encapsulate the battle against discrimination and persecution in America and around the world.



Advertisement

Image: AP

Other celebrities in attendance included Whoopi Goldberg and Alicia Keys, who sang “Girl on Fire” while RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen lip-synched in addition to performing a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also gave speeches.



Advertisement

Image: Getty

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared June 28 Stonewall Day.

