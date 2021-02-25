Lady Gaga Is Offering a Half Million Dollar Reward To Anyone Who Has Her Missing Pups

Photo : Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images )

After her dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen , Lady Gaga is offering a whopping $500,000 reward for anyone who can produce her dogs, “ no questions asked.” The shooting occurred on Wednesday evening around 9:40 pm , when Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was ambushed near Sunset Boulevard. Luckily, people in the surrounding neighborhood heard the gunshots, and Fischer was quickly taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, where sources say that he is “recovering well.”

In the least surprising news ever, TMZ has obtained some deeply upsetting footage of the incident from a home security camera in a nearby house. The blurry footage shows a person walking with dogs when a white vehicle pulls up next to him. Two men appear to get out of the car, with one yelling “give it up!” at the dog walker. But when th e dog walker refuses to give up the dogs and instead call s for help, one of the men pulls out a handgun and shoots at him. The man then falls to the ground, crying out in pain and yelling “Help me! I’ve been shot! … I’m bleeding out of my chest!”



I wouldn’t recommend watching the video . It’s upsetting. It’s no surprise that people can be awful, but it’s truly disturbing to watch someone shoot another person in cold blood in order to dog-nap two French bulldogs. Here’s hoping that Koji and Gustav are found and returned to the Gaga estate soon!