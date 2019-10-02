Kylie Jenner and Tyga Hung Out

Image : Getty

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up (again), but she seems to be taking it in stride—late Tuesday night , she was seen hanging out with her creepy (at best) ex Tyga at his recording studio.



A source told E! that there wasn’t anything sexy going on between the two, but that Kylie and her friends, Stassie and Kelsey, went to meet up with Tyga after eating at Delilah:

“Kylie wanted to have a girls’ night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news,” a source explains. “He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out.”

They were already out! Apparently the two have “been in touch” since they broke up in 2017, but they don’t talk often. Elsewhere, on the other side of the internet, some fans think Jenner is dating Jaden Smith because they danced and his hand may have sort of brushed her butt. Pray tell, what do YOU think? [E! News]

Elizabeth Hurley is your asshole friend who wanders around in a bikini with a cheesecake in each hand, saying in between mouthfu ls that she never works out; honestly , she just burns all the calories she needs just by lifting the cheesecakes to her face ! You should try it!



“ I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” she told Extra . “ I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all that sort of stuff I do. So I’m very active.”

... Logging? ...Same? [Extra]