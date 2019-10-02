Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are Over (Again!)

Photo : Getty

It’s important to take as many luxury yacht vacations in your life as you can. Sometimes they will help you heal from a series of (still unanswered) cheating rumors about your on-and-off again boyfriend, and sometimes they’ll reveal to you whether or not you really want to be taking luxury yacht vacations with your boyfriend at all. So far, they’ve accomplished both for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! TMZ reports that the lip kit baron and “Sicko Mode” rapper are officially broken up (for now):



We’re told they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away — at least for now. Worth noting ... Kylie hasn’t posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10. [...] He was noticeably absent this weekend in South Carolina, where Kylie attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding ... with Stormi.

Sources claim they haven’t been seen together since August, where they attended the release of his Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. They also spent the summer on a yacht for her 22nd birthday. Combined together, the couple ripped almost all of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s relationship beats. Appear in public together at work events once in a while, have a daughter, spend the summer on yachts, and quietly dissolve things after one last professional venture. I’d also normally say that I wish the best for both of them, they don’t need me to say all that! They’re rich and will be absolutely fine. [TMZ]

Sources tell Us Weekly that Angelina Jolie will stay a single woman forever after Brad Pitt “pressured her” into marriage. They also say she’s never been better now that she’s “on her own” with the kids. Brad Pitt, meanwhile, is “happy to coparent with Jolie.” As Us Weekly reports:

“He’s grateful that all the animosity is in the past,” [a] source said. “[The kids] come first. That’s what he’s most excited about — being a dad and sharing his life with his children.” The source added that things between the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and his four younger kids “have been improving.” Another insider, however, told Us in August that Pitt’s relationship with Maddox is still strained. “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” the insider said, noting that the college student is “very close with Angie.”

At least something has improved in one of our longest- running gossip narratives! I also suspect that Jolie would have preferred to stay unmarried to Pitt, considering their sudden and dramatic divorce two years after the wedding (and nearly 12 years together.) Marriage isn’t for everyone, and fame likely exacerbates that! [Us Weekly]

