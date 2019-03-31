Image: Getty

In the days following the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, Kylie Cosmetics slashed the price of the Woods-inspired Jordy Lip Kit by 50 percent, but that was just coincidence.



During a recent interview with The New York Times, Kylie insisted the drop in price had nothing to do with capitalizing on media attention in the wake of a tabloid story focused on her sister’s boyfriend kissing her best friend. They were just clearing out inventory due to a packaging change!

On the phone the other day, Kylie told me she didn’t know that the Jordy had been discounted and that she called an employee as soon as she heard. She said it had been put on sale a couple weeks earlier as the company switched from white to black packaging. “That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Kylie said. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

You sillies, how would the owner of a billion-dollar lip gloss empire even know when her products went on sale? And if the price drop from $27 to $13.50 made the lip kit sell out and drove a spike in sales of all Kyle Cosmetics while simultaneously getting outraged stans talking, leading to even more tabloid fodder and eventual Times coverage, Kylie can’t help it that she’s popular.

