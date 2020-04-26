Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Getting a Divorce

Image : via Getty

It seems like just yesterday I was reading an extensive Twitter thread documenting Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s multi-week quarantine in the Bahamas. But actually, it was three weeks and/or 25 years ago, they have since returned, and now they are getting a divorce. Time, it flies.

Advertisement

E! News reports that Cavallari and Cutler have decided to end their 10-year marriage, with Cavallari announcing in an Instagram post on Sunday that their relationship has reached its “loving conclusion.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” she wrote. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”



Advertisement

Whether or not the aforementioned Bahamas quarantine accelerated the end of Cavallari and Cutler is up for debate, but sources told E! News they’d been on the rocks for some time. “They have tried to work it out for years,” a source told the outlet. “The kids definitely kept them together at times.” Cavallari and Cutler share three (famously unvaccinated) children, whom they are reportedly still co-parenting amicably .