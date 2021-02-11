Kristen Wiig Hangs Up Her Bridesmaids Dress

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Kristen Wiig! That lady was in a movie where she was a bridesmaid. Now she is maybe a bride, apparently.



On the Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the SNL alum and Emmys hanger-on revealed that she is married to longtime boyfriend/ now-husband Avi Rothman. The two have twins via surrogate together, born amid the pandemic, after Rothman proposed in August 2019.



The last time we saw Wiig, for a quick refresher, she serenaded her iPhone screen alongside Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot, in a video that rapidly became one of the pandemic’s cringiest, most reviled celebrity happenings .



Advertisement

In the interview, Wiig also confessed: “It’s hard to not feel so much of the shit struggle that’s going on.” But also, “they make it all better, they’ve changed my life” she admitted. So maybe it’s happy times too!

Larry King filed for divorce from wife Shawn King in September 2017, just a few years before he died . So it comes as no surprise that in a newly surfaced will, allegedly signed a few months after he split from Shawn, she was left out from his vast fortune entirely.



G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

The Blast has released the alleged will in full, which reads:



“This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Lary Jr Chance & Cannon.



Advertisement

In addition, recent documents obtained by The Blast reveal that one of King’s many children, Larry King Jr., filed documents in Los Angeles’ Superior court that read:

“The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King (“Ms. King”) at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death.”



Advertisement

Shawn claimed after the split that she was “blindsided” by his decision. At the time she said: “I’m sad, I never expected to be at this place in my life, in our lives and have this happen in such a public way. I refuse to believe that he intended to humiliate me. It’s strange, I can’t quite wrap my head around it, but it is what it is … it hurts.”

