Perhaps the only person more bummed about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement than Scott Disick was... Penelope Disick. :(



On Thursday, the latest episode of The Kardashians dropped and revealed all the behind-the-scenes details of Kourtney and Travis’s engagement. We all already knew that Travis did a whole grand gesture involving a metric shitton of roses on a Montecito beach, but we didn’t know what went down before and after he got down on one knee.

The KarJenners and Travis’s kids met up with the newly engaged couple for a dinner immediately following the proposal, and notably, the Disick children, Kourtney’s kids with ex Scott Disick, were not invited. Apparently, Kris Jenner thought they’d be too young to understand what was going on—but Kris couldn’t have been more wrong.

As a consolation prize, Kourtney called her kids via FaceTime mid-dinner to share the news, only to have her second eldest Penelope burst into tears at the information and demand that she “hang up.” The mom of three later said in a confessional that Penelope took the news “hard.”

“I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means,” explained Kourtney. “Like, you know, is that taking me away?”

Kourtney’s other children also did not receive the news particularly well at the time. Reign remarked that the engagement was not “exciting,” while Mason simply didn’t answer Kourtney’s calls. Looks like Thanksgiving’s going to be real awkward for Travis. [E! News]