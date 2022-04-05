The couple that seems to have a Pavlovian response to red carpets that causes them to make out aggressively whenever they are near one clearly couldn’t wait to start their married life together. Apparently Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Las Vegas this week!!!
TMZ reported Tuesday that the loved up duo strolled into a wedding chapel in Vegas after the Grammy Awards on Sunday night and did the damn thing. The outlet notes that they “walked in around 1:30 AM Monday” and that they “didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead.”
Somehow Kourt and Trav had a marriage license on them—seems pretty premeditated!—and showed the chapel’s owner, who acted as their witness.
As though this whole thing couldn’t be any more mortifying for Kris Jenner, who is surely in the throes of planning Kourt and Trav’s much larger fete for their family, the pair was also married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. TMZ also added that having Elvis marry them was “important” to them. Damn, being super rich and in your 40s seems wild.
- In a surprise to no one, reports claim that Jada Pinkett-Smith really “wishes” Will Smith hadn’t slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars... [US Magazine]
- ...which seems objectively fair considering post-Slap life is looking like a financial mess for Will Smith. [Yahoo]
- Kim Kardashian may have met Pete Davidson’s grandparents during a jaunt in Staten Island this week. Would have died to be a fly on that wall. [TMZ]
- No, Hailey Bieber is not pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby. Leave her alone!! [Instagram]
- HGTV’s Christina Haack secretly married fiancé Joshua Hall. [Page Six]
- Did not even know Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were a couple, but they seem very smitten. (The Viall Files)
- Kristin Cavallari wants everyone to know she’s ready to mingle again. [People]