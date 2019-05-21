Image: Getty

Breaking news: Kim Kardashian West has some mystery beef with Jack in the Box, the U.S. fast-food chain largely located on the West Coast, in the Southwest and Midwest. They have burgers and tacos. It’s pretty delicious.



On Monday afternoon, Kim tweeted that she has “a serious complaint,” about the restaurant and followed it up by saying, “Nobody recognized me and it’s something I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.” Uh, if she went, I’m confident someone recognized her.

Beyond that: She is literally asking to speak to the manager. I’ve got a haircut suggestion for her.

If you have any leads on the Jack in the Box beef, please, drop it in the comments below. Or email me, my inbox is always open for petty drama.

I’m not sure how to make this any clearer: Bich, you didn’t get into college. You can’t go back!

According to a Us Magazine source, Olivia Jade, the Instagram influencer daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, wants to go back to the University of Southern California regardless of the fact that her parents bribed her way in and are now facing jail time. College admissions scandal who? Operation Varsity Blues what?

The insider told the publication:

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC. She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in. She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out. She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

Okay.

