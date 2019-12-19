Kim Kardashian West Denies New Blackface Accusations Even Though Magazine Cover Makes Her Look, Uh, Pretty Dark

Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty Images for American Influencer Awards )

Kim Kardashian West is back at it again, and by “it” I mean being accused of blackface when 7Hollywood magazine published its new cover. She’s wearing vintage Mugler, but no one cares about that aspect of the Elizabeth Taylor-esque shoot.

The denial was from an anonymous source to Page Six, described as “ a source close to Kardashian, who was on set for the shoot”:

“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. “People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”

People have summer and winter shades, but usually they’re in reverse? [Page Six]

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie was seen out and about, and looks like she’s recovering from her eye injury. Eye injury really undersells what happened: Her son hit her with a toy truck and managed to cause a tear in Guthrie’s retina.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram. “Loving up on my @todayshow girls at the TODAY holiday party.”

I’m so glad Guthrie is doing well, and I’m a little jealous of her recovery. Basically she’s supposed to laying face down. “It’s uniquely challenging, this recovery,” Guthrie told People. “Your body starts hurting in different places, lying down like that.”

Let me know if you need TV or podcast recommendations, Savannah!! [People]