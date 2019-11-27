Goldlink Does Not Know When to Shut Up

Rapper Goldlink is facing deserved and understandable backlash for a lengthy Instagram post he wrote about Mac Miller, in which he appears to claim that the late artist’s album “The Divine Feminine” was inspired by Goldlink’s own album “And After That, We Didn’t Talk.”



And so of course Goldlink is getting ripped apart on the internet, most recently by Miller’s good friend, Anderson .Paak, who wrote his own Instagram post in response.

You ain’t the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain’t the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak. But you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can’t stand for that.



Because... just... why?



Not only does it look sad at best to throw these types of accusations at a man who literally cannot respond, but how tactless to couch those comments in a post that otherwise *seems* like a post meant to commemorate his relationship with Mac. How tactless!

Goldlink, please stop talking so we can all continue to listen to “Crew” in peace.

The latest in mental-images-that-will-haunt-me-for-years, the Today anchor Savannah Guthrie called into the show on Wednesday to discuss the eye injury she sustained after her son Charley threw a toy truck at her face last week. (I know, it sounds like it could be funny, but it gets frightening real fast.)

Charley’s antics caused a tear in Guthrie’s retina (!!!!), which led to her losing vision in her right eye about a day after the incident (!!!!!!!!!), and doctors were apparently afraid her retina would detach (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).

If that’s not upsetting enough, this is how Guthrie described the injury:

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of literally hanging by a thread.” ﻿

Truly, that image may never leave my mind.



Luckily, Guthrie is getting stellar care from her doctors, who have been treating her torn retina “very carefully.” Despite all this, she will still be participating in NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage, because the show must go on, intact retina or not.

