I’ll admit it: I want to believe in the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson love saga. Sure, we’ve been cynical about the realness of their love because Hollywood is a big fat lie and all the world’s a stage. But perhaps there’s something... a morsel of real, earnest love here. And if there’s not, well, these two are pretty damn good actors.



On Wednesday, ahead of Kim’s sure-to-be explosive Good Morning America special with Robin Roberts, ABC released a teaser featuring Kim waxing poetic about her SNL lover.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” says the Skims founder in the clip. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

It’s objectively not difficult to be “very happy” or “at peace” when you’re worth $1.8 billion because you’ve gotten off your fucking ass and worked, but we can see why a romance would sweeten that deal.

Plus, we know Pete is already getting buddy-buddy with other members of the KarJenner clan which surely makes Kim’s life easier. Pete and Scott Disick seem to be new besties, which should surprise absolutely no one. Pete’s not much older than the women Scott chooses to date, so they probably have loads to chat about. And on a much more endearing note, Pete is also apparently in with Kim’s eldest daughter, North West. Pete and North were spotted driving around Scott’s gated community in L.A. on Sunday in a pink MOKE car for a half hour. North was even seated on Pete’s lap!

We’re calling an engagement ring on Kim’s finger by summer...