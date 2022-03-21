Pete Davidson made one of the ultimate romantic gestures. H e spent the weekend hanging out with her occasionally charming but problematic former brother-in-law.

Davidson popped up in Scott Disick’s Instagram story Saturday night in a video that found the pair and two other buddies lounging by a fireplace and taking in Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy. But Pete, who served as cameraman, was the only one still actually watching the movie—the rest of the guys had all fallen asleep. “Boyz night was wild,” he captioned the video, adding four bed emojis.

The duo also popped up in photos submitted to celeb gossip account Deux Moi by an anonymous fan who claimed that the pics were taken at one of Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s kid’s baseball games. Not only were Pete and Scott in attendance, but it also looks like Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker was there, too. Scott’s famously friendly relationship with his ex seemed to have hit the skids in the wake of her new relationship, but now they’re apparently filming the new Kardashian Hulu show together and cheering on the kids at their sporting events. And it looks like Pete’s invited to the family outings, too.

He also decided to show his affection for Kim by adding a couple new pieces of body art. In addition to having her name branded on his chest (which, ow), Kim revealed in an interview for The Ellen Degeneres Show that he’s added ink that reads “My girl is a lawyer.” (Kim has passed the baby bar, though she’s still not a lawyer quite yet.) Though getting tatted to commemorate a six-month old relationship is rather red-flaggy, body mods are pretty standard for Pete. But weekends spent hanging out with your partner’s in-laws? That looks like dedication.

In other news from Kardashian-West world, Kim’s ex Kanye West has been removed from the Grammys performance lineup. After weeks of troubling social media activity, West was suspended from Instagram last week after using a racial slur to refer to Trevor Noah, who’s slated to host the music awards ceremony. West is nominated for 5 Grammys, but his performance slot was canceled due to his “concerning online behavior,” a source on his team told Entertainment Tonight. (Sources close to Noah told CNN that he’s not behind the Grammys snub, and the Daily Show host tweeted on Sunday that he wanted to “counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”)