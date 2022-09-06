If bleaching the eyebrows of conventionally attractive celebrities in an attempt to make them a little less conventionally attractive feels like a fashion editorial decision that’s distinctly 2016, then a celebrity with a $150 million private jet purporting to care about climate change is quite simply timeless. Not only is it timeless, it’s the American way.

In a new Interview magazine cover story, Kim Kardashian does, in fact, “bare all,” as its headline promises: news of a forthcoming true crime podcast (the first season follows “a guy who got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio”), her glamour goals (“look tight forever”), and what exactly her talents are (“I can cook well, use my toes for anything”). However, the mogul shows her whole ass when asked about the evolving, enduring climate catastrophe known as planet earth.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she told Mel Ottenberg, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

“I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life,” she continued. “No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

Kardashian also fretted over the overturning of Roe v. Wade—despite her May endorsement of billionaire Rick Caruso, the mall magnate running for mayor of Los Angeles, who has donated nearly $1 million to anti-abortion politicians. “If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy,” she told Interview, unsurprisingly twisting the question to make the loss of abortion rights about her rarefied lifestyle. “I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”

Presumably to distract from how truly dispassionate her answers sound, Kardashian pulled out her decades-old party trick to go with the interview: flashing her actual ass. This time, she’s trussed up by what appears to be a jock strap, with an American flag in the background—as if to say, “go on and kiss it,” to anyone who’s rightfully pointed out that Kardashian is one of many millionaires who should probably just stop speaking about politics—especially climate change—in public.



Lest anyone forget, Kardashian—and seemingly anyone that shares some of her DNA—has the harmful habit of setting off in her $150-million, cashmere-lined jet at a moment’s notice. She’s recently gotten flak for flouting mandatory water restrictions amidst an unprecedented drought in Los Angeles. It should also be noted that h er beloved Caruso—of whom she said, “I really believe in what he stands for” in her Instagram endorsement—has absolutely no plan for addressing climate change or combating climate injustice.



There’s plenty to disagree with Kardashian about, but perennial climate dread isn’t one of them. Unlike the masses however, she just gets to pick and choose when to feel it. And what could be more like the American Dream than that?

