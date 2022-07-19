Kylie Jenner, the so-called “self-made billionaire” best known for a makeup line and her family’s reality television show, is currently trying, once again, to redeem herself after posting something that made her look like an asshole.

The 24-year-old mother of two has gone viral after going to Target, which seemed like a purposeful move to try and steer coverage away from the backlash she’s receiving for taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet.

On Monday, Jenner posted a TikTok leisurely browsing the aisles of Target with her daughter Stormi and Stormi’s cousins, Chicago and True. While perusing the home goods section she asks her little crew, “D o you guys not want to get any bowls?” before predictably ending up in the toy aisle. The staged excursion only gave naysayers more of a reason to shame the youngest Jenner for her blatant attempt at trying to make us forget how out of touch she really is.

The TikTok came after Jenner started receiving major backlash for a flight she took on July 12th from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif. The Twitter account @CelebJets posted the flight route, adding that the 17-minute flight would only have taken about 45 minutes by car.

In a world that’s literally burning to the ground as we speak—Pray for London!—it’s hideously inappropriate for the wealthy to rely on private jets for a trip that would take less than an hour to complete by car.



It didn’t help matters that Jenner posted an Instagram three days later, on July 15th, of her and Travis Scott standing between their two jets, with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”



I can’t imagine the struggle of trying to figure out which private jet my boyfriend and I should take for a quick trip through the clear blue California skies. Literally, I can’t imagine it.

Instead of addressing the backlash, or doing something like, I don’t know, donating some of your multimillions to an environmental charity, Jenner simply walked around a Target with her kid. Her pathetic attempt to appear normal only served as a reminder of how clueless and detached from reality the seasoned influencer, and her equally oblivious sisters, really are.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have showcased how tone-deaf they can get. Back in the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—way before the surgical procedures and lip enhancements—there was an episode from Season 1, where the reality stars-in-training gave a homeless man a makeover, before putting him back on the street with hugs and smiles for a job well done.

Needless to say, if that episode aired today, it likely would have caused enough uproar to force E! to cancel the reality TV series. Instead, the series continued. Now, it’s been almost two decades and here we all are, still Keeping Up With the Kardashians.