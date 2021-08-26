This week, Kanye West filed a petition to have his name legally changed to just Ye. Also happening in the West multiverse is his divorce from Kim Kardashian and a thousand different listening parties for his forthcoming album, Donda. He has a lot of plates spinning, but Kardashian has decided there is one bit of legal drama she won’t need to deal with at all, which is a surname change for herself.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Kardashian will not be dropping West from her full name, even though she’s divorcing Kanye and he is dumping the name entirely. Her decision to keep her married name is relatively simple: she wants to have the same surname as her four children.

Kim and Kanye also do not have any plans to upgrade the names of their children but given the fantastical world of fluctuating names and personal branding, who knows what we might be calling North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago in a few years.