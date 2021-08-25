The winding down of summer brings with it the ramping up of the US Open, one of the more exciting tournaments of the Open season and an annual gathering of celebrities cheeri ng on their elite athlete pals. But this year, that excitement will not be generated by Serena Williams, who announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she would not be competing due to a hamstring injury. Williams, who has won the Open six times in her career, wrote: “I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” adding that she would be cheering on the remaining competitors “from afar.” Williams tore her hamstring in June during her first-round match at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

This year’s US Open must be suffering from a curse of some sort, considering that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and last year’s men’s winner Dominic Thiem have all pulled out of the tournament. On the women’s side, Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka are still scheduled to compete—but it’s early yet.