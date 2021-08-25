The winding down of summer brings with it the ramping up of the US Open, one of the more exciting tournaments of the Open season and an annual gathering of celebrities cheering on their elite athlete pals. But this year, that excitement will not be generated by Serena Williams, who announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she would not be competing due to a hamstring injury. Williams, who has won the Open six times in her career, wrote: “I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” adding that she would be cheering on the remaining competitors “from afar.” Williams tore her hamstring in June during her first-round match at Wimbledon.
This year’s US Open must be suffering from a curse of some sort, considering that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and last year’s men’s winner Dominic Thiem have all pulled out of the tournament. On the women’s side, Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka are still scheduled to compete—but it’s early yet.
- Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce proceedings aren’t going well! [TMZ]
- Kanye West wants to legally change his name to Ye. [TMZ]
- Honey Boo Boo is now 16 and on the cover of Teen Vogue. [Teen Vogue]
- A man named Spencer Eldon is suing the surviving members of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate, accusing the band of sexually exploiting him for their album, “Nevermind.” Eldon is the naked baby submerged underwater on the cover of the album. [NY Post]
- Beanie Feldstein and Monica Lewinski are now one with each other. [THR]
- You can now officially blame Hayley Williams for getting Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” stuck in your head. [Uproxx]
- Can I interest you in a skateboard that contains the blood of Tony Hawk? [Bleacher Report]
- Lorde is lurking in the comments section of the NYT cooking app. [THR]
DISCUSSION
That Nirvana lawsuit is pathetic. Dude has recreated the cover many times as an adult, he has “NEVERMIND” tattooed on his damn chest, and he straight-up says in the complaint that he feels like his family wasn’t properly compensated for the photo, so like, sue for that! Using that type of language to describe that album cover is insane.