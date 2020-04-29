Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Apparently Arguing Quite a Lot

Image : Getty

How long have rumors of an impending divorce followed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, even despite their many attempts at public reconciliation? I’ve genuinely lost count, but they were most prominent when the actor was finding every radio show and video camera that would have him while he spouted something Trumpian. The days of arguing about his affiliations to that infamous red hat seem behind the two, considering Kim told Vogue in 2019: “I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety.” So if they’re not fighting about politics, then what exactly are they spending so much time arguing about while socially isolating?



Us Weekly claims a source has informed them that “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.” According to the tipster, “all the parenting duties” have fallen on Kim while West buries himself in his sneaker line. They continue: “Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids.”

Quick reminder: Last year, Kim threw Kanye (and her various nannies) under the bus when she told the women of The View that her husband is on a “no-help kick,” and all the pressures of “being responsible for every single soul” in her house fall on her:

The couple has also seemingly separated for the moment, with Kanye—twist!—taking the kids to Wyoming so Kim can have a breather. The nannies and assistants who made this excursion possible go unmentioned, but as Kim said while on The View, I’m sure she’s grateful for “the people that help” her. [Us Weekly]

As if we weren’t already punished with more Queer Eye content than we’d ever possibly need, Bobby Berk has broken down the doors of my Animal Crossing island in a cruel attempt to judge my home. I guess even these dudes need something to do, with an absence of cops to makeover and sanitize.

I guess there’s only so much toilet paper and aspirin you can sell on Instagram before you need something more stimulating to do. But, in the immortal words of Demi Lovato: “Stay away from her, Bobby! Get a job!”

