The world was forever changed nearly four years ago when The Guardian published a profile of actor Kim Cattrall bearing the headline, “Kim Cattrall: ‘I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself.’” It was memed and endlessly quoted, and now it’s relevant all over again. In light of recent news, let’s hope she enjoy s hanging out in garages.

At Saturday’s Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night (a real event), Sex and the City/And Just Like That... actor Evan Handler dished to People about the cameo that stopped the world when it was revealed last week: Cattrall, famously estranged from the intellectual property and castmates alongside whom she became an icon, is returning to the Sex and the City universe with a voice cameo in the finale of the show’s upcoming second season. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” Handler “quipped,” according to People. It’s unclear of the garage part is part of the quipping, or if it’s actual intel. I choose to believe the latter, even though Handler inadvertently suggested he might not be the best source on the matter by revealing he knew nothing of the news of Cattrall’s return before it broke. “I learned it the same day you did,” he told People.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Page Six “revealed” Cattrall’s requirements for her return, via an anonymous source: “Kim had two stipulations: One, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.” In the Variety piece that broke the news Wednesday, it was reported that, “According to sources, Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.” Which is to say that the Page Six scoop merely confirmed that Cattrall’s recording solitude, potentially in some garage somewhere, was her choice. Duh. Undoubtedly, she enjoyed being alone for that hour or so.

Page Six’s source also alleges that Cattrall got a “shitload” of money and would “never” return to the show for a third season. HBO told Page Six: “The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be. This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out.”

Meanwhile, in a Sunday Times interview apparently conducted prior to the news of her return to the series broke, Cattrall said about her time in the Sex and the City universe: “I moved on. I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy.” Happy in a garage somewhere, sure.