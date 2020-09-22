Kim Cattrall On Her History With Sarah Jessica Parker: "I Encourage You To Google It"

Photo : Amy Sussman / Staff ( Getty Images )

Kim Cattrall isn’t doing a third “Sex in the City” movie, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still love Samantha. In an interview with the LA Times on Monday, Cattrall talked about her career since the end of the acclaimed series, explaining her decision to take roles overseas.

“In America, I was being cast as a character of a certain likeness to Samantha,” says Cattrall. “In England the casting opened up to a lot of possibilities, which I was really happy to take on.”

Advertisement

In recent years, Cattrall has returned to the theater, acting in plays on Broadway and London’s West End, and appearing in television outside of the United States. But she still has a special place in her heart for Samantha—Cattrall even held onto the character’s day planner, full of (what I assume are fake) credit cards and bills with Samantha’s address.

“I don’t think anybody really knew what it would become, or how it would be at that moment [part of the] zeitgeist — to open up doors … for women to express themselves in a very honest, forthright way about how they felt about sexuality, or how they even interacted with their girlfriends in a real way,” says Cattrall.

Advertisement

When asked about her relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, who she’s publicly feuded with in the past, Cattrall declines to say anything new.



“Everything is on Google, so I encourage you to Google it, about anything that I’ve said,” she says. “I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

[LA Times]

An anonymous source told US Weekly that Stassi Schroeder was unsatisfied with her interview with Tamron Hall went, claiming that Hall “went rogue and took the interview in a completely different direction” than what had been discussed with Stassi and her team in advance of the segment.

Advertisement

It’s certainly bold that Schroeder, after going dark on social media for several months after being fired from Vanderpump Rules because of her racist behavior, would complain that she “wasn’t prepared” for the interview that her own team presumably scheduled. But the source continued on to say that Schroeder felt like she was “put on the spot.”

“She has built her brand on being candid and funny, and she feels afraid to make any wrong comments or jokes and having them come across negatively, which, in turn, made the interview awkward.”

Advertisement

I fail to see how any of this would be Tamron Hall’s fault. Attempting to have a meaningful conversation about race for what I would imagine is the first time as a white person is not a comfortable experience. But hey, imagine being a Black woman who has the police called on you over a crime you clearly didn’t commit just because two white women have decided they hate you! Cry me a river Schroeder.

Unlike her interviewee, Tamron Hall addressed the situation directly, responding to the anonymous source’s comments on her Tuesday episode. Contrary to how the source represented the interview, Hall claimed that although Schroeder hadn’t been provided with the specific questions she would be asked “she knew the subject matter.”

Advertisement

Hall continued on to talk about a specific request that Schroeder’s team had made of her before the interview.

“In fact, the night before the interview it was asked that I not discuss her controversial comments on the #MeToo movement, where she had criticized women who had come forward with their painful stories, and she made even more hurtful remarks about sexual assault. It hit me to my gut that I didn’t ask her. Given that she was five months pregnant, the issue of race was hard enough for her—and for me—and it was a lot to unpack, including that Nazi comment, so I said we were not going to go down that road... But we would have this difficult conversation that we all should have to provide a better platform for our children.”

Advertisement

Stassi’s first action as part of her “I’m not racist, look!” re-branding effort was to passive aggressively make comments about the professional behavior of the Black woman who interviewed her. Sure sounds anti-racist to me! [Variety]

Watch Hall’s full comments on the situation here.