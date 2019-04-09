Image: Getty

In an interview with Bustle, Kim Kardashian recalled the first pair of sunglasses she ever fell in love with: a pair of rimless Dior frames she stole with sister Khloé Kardashian as a teenager. All the money in the world can’t really make you feel alive.

“We were in Hawaii and there was this Christian Dior store and no one [was working] there. Like, it was [in] the wild... just an empty store. Khloe really wanted the Dior sunglasses, so she took them and we walked out,” she said. “These sunglasses were everything. I still have them to this day and they were so much fun. So cute. That was so funny. We were like ‘this is wild.’ I think the [employee] must have gone to the bathroom or been in the back by herself on a Sunday. I don’t know what the story was, but it was really funny.”

She was probably fired, you traitor! Dior sunglasses usually retail between $300-500, according to Page Six, so hope your fun was worth it. I find it necessary to point out that Vanderpump Rules villain Jax Taylor was famously arrested for shoplifting designer sunglasses from a boutique in Hawaii—maybe Kim K. and Khloé are just better thieves than he is? Or master manipulators? Or both?

[Page Six]

Advertisement

Things are not looking great for ol’ Aunt Becky. According to People, Lori Loughlin is so stressed out over Operation Varsity Blues and her looming conviction, she’s turned to the only place any rich white woman in L.A. can find comfort: yoga. A source close to her told the tabloid:

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule—going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch. She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this. She’s holding up well, given the circumstances. She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”

Which faith is the one that instructs you to spend $500,000 on scamming your dumb kids way into college?

Advertisement

[People]

And according to Page Six, Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (yes, the Target guy) “could face a minimum of two years in prison—if they cop a deal in the widespread college cheating scandal.” And if they don’t, well, looks like they might hit the jailhouse regardless.

Advertisement

[Page Six]