Kim and Kanye Are Barely Speaking Right Now, but They're NOT Getting Divorced, OK????

Kim and Kanye.....what is the truth.....
Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard that Kim Kardashian was reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. But now, Hollywood Life is reporting that there’s no divorcing going on here! Just “tension.” Simple, still-totally-want-to-be-married-you-guys tension.
The root of all this tension!! is that West, who’s currently facing a pair of class-action lawsuits related to his alleged mistreatment of Sunday Services performers and staff, per Page Six, wants to raise his four kids away from Los Angeles.
“Kanye has plans for the family to have a compound...outside of L.A. in the desert somewhere,” a source who’s DEFINITELY not Kris Jenner how dare you told Hollywood Life. “He’s absolutely done with living in L.A. and feels everyone and everything is fake.”
Fair and true! But I still wouldn’t want to go live somewhere remote and isolated with Kanye given his whole....deal the last few years.
Anyway, the source says Kim, whom Us Weekly says is on a “girls’ trip” to Turks and Caicos right now (don’t tell the global pandemic!!!!), never wants to leave her hometown. A different source adds that the two are “totally fine living separate lives” barely communicating except for “whatever they need to say” to each other to keep things going.
I don’t know what’s going on here, but whatever it is...sounds miserable!
- Industry peers, past collaborators, and other public figures who knew Sophie personally have posted tributes to the late producer, including Nile Rodgers, Hari Nef, Vince Staples, and Arca. [Pitchfork]
- Fresh off of fucking Fyre Festival, Ja Rule says that thoroughly de-platformed former president Donald Trump (‘memba him??) is totally welcome on his new app. [TMZ]
- Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live honored the late Cicely Tyson by airing a title card from the actress’ 1979 hosting stint. [Deadline]
- Speaking of SNL, is “two guys kissing” (in this case cast member Pete Davidson and host John Krasinski) still considered outrageously funny or something? Is straight America OK? Grow up! [Vanity Fair]
- Eddie Izzard wants to run (or whatever the appropriate verb would be) for Parliament. [PinkNews]
- “It’s OK, Subway,” Jessica Simpson tweeted in response to claims that Subway doesn’t use real tuna in its tuna sandwiches, referencing her iconic Newlyweds flub. “It is confusing.” [Deadline]
- Rita Moreno reflects on the time she told Gene Kelly “no❤️” [Page Six]
