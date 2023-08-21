Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light at Concert Months After Canceling It With a Rifle

For those of you who’ve long admired “American Bad Ass” musical artist Kid Rock for his unyielding moral fortitude, I have some really difficult news to share with you: Mere months after demolishing cases of Bud Light beer with an automatic rifle in the name of gender traditionalism, Mr. Rock enjoyed a sip of the bevvie he personally canceled at a concert last week.

Last Thursday, TMZ obtained some pics of Kid Rock at Nashville’s Skydeck venue enjoying a nice cold Bud Light while watching former professional golfer turned country musician-rap performer, Colt Ford. The out-of-focus pics would be unremarkable if Kid Rock hadn’t declared “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch” in April of this year after the company collaborated with influencer and trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, which helped kick off the larger boycott and backlash against the company.

In response, Anheuser-Busch suspended the marketing execs whose idea it was to send Mulvaney a personalized Bud Light and did jack shit to defend, protect, or support Mulvaney as she got relentless harassed. “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney explained in a video.

That brings us now to the apparent “meltdown” Kid Rock has precipitated by publicly sipping the forbidden brew. I certainly wasn’t holding my breath waiting for a man in a backwards MAGA hat to adhere to his own (or any) principled morals, especially concerning cheap, watered down beer—nor am I reading into his imbibement of it as a change of heart in any way. But I have found some pleasure in watching other reactionary transphobes and dorks freak out at Kid Rock for forsaking the Bud Light boycott.

Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller outlet tweeted, “C’mon Kid Rock,” and conservative influencer Tim Pool shared an article about the incident with the tag “TREASON.” One dude on Twitter is convinced TMZ photoshopped a Coors Light beer out of Kid Rock’s hand and replaced it with a Bud Light one. He presented his theory with the Microsoft paint red circles and doodles that have become synonymous with accounts obsessed with “outing” trans people or deciphering if pussies are tamed or not. It has nearly 50k views.

While this development in Kid Rock’s drinking habits doesn’t really sway a sizable population in this country’s disgusting hatred of trans people, it’s always nice to see infighting amongst the losers. Cheers!