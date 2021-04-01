Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have the Same 'Cheeks'....?

Image : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

It is untoward and rude to comment and speculate on people’s faces and what they may or may not had done to said faces, but I am indulging in just a little bit of that today because I simply don’t know what to do with the information I’ve just received.



According to People, Khloé Kardashian inherited her “cheeks” from her mother, Kris Jenner, and they are her favorite part of her face. That’s nice for both parties. Here’s what else Khloé said about this, so you can form your own opinion about the veracity of the statement, which indicates that the cheeks are natural, emphasis mine.

“It’s so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn’t realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!” “My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks,” the Good American cofounder says. “The older you get, you kind of slender out.” “Everyone’s like, ‘Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.’ I’ve always been told that as a kid. I was like, ‘Why would people pay for these big cheeks?’ But now I love them.”

The cheeks in question are the ones on her face, as specified—round, chubby, cute. They are also the result of having low cheekbones, I think. I don’t know if people pay to lower their cheekbones rather than to raise them so that they are high and sharp like razorblades. I also can’t remember the original version of either woman, so arguing about whether or not this is or isn’t their OG face is pointless. However, if I were a famous person interested in maintaining the illusion that I am still related to the person who birthed me, I would make sure that our doctors were in constant conversation, for the sake of continuity. That’s all. [People]

Millicent Robert Brown, of Stranger Things and etc., is starring in Godzilla vs. Kong, a movie that I was delighted to remember exists. She is now doing press for that movie. She has revealed during the course of this tour that despite starring in a movie that pits Marvel and DC against each other by merging their two scary monsters, she has never seen a Marvel movie, a DC movie, or, for some reason, somehow, Harry Potter??

Millicent Robert’s preference is romantic comedies, including The Notebook, which isn’t a comedy, but isn’t NOT, now that I think about Rachel McAdams squawking about how she is a bird on the beach while running straight into the brawny arms of Ryan Gosling. Anyway, the DC/Marvel stuff I understand moreso than I do Harry Potter, because one of those eight movies is often playing on Freeform at any given time during the year—surely Millicent has been in the presence of a television playing Chamber of Secrets for the umpteenth time? Like... no? Really? I don’t know, I am not buying it! [Daily Mail]



