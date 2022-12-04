Things are going BUMP in the night...

Leading lady, my favorite semi-retired rapper, and spelling bee champ Keke Palmer has revealed to a packed Saturday Night Live audience that she’s pregnant, confirming rumors that have been bouncing around for weeks by giving us a full-frontal shot…of her bare belly.



Miss Keke P (yes, I’m sadly old enough to remember when she dropped the 2007 banger to end all bangers, “Bottoms Up”) is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she began dating in the summer of 2021, according to Page Six. The pair were reportedly introduced by Jackson’s younger brother, Sarunas Jackson, who starred on HBO’s Insecure at the time Palmer made a cameo appearance on the show.



During her SNL monologue, the 29-year-old actor managed to touch on Sag(ittarius) season, shit on crypto bros, call herself a “delusional” queen, and reveal a burgeoning bump on live TV. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight: I am,” Palmer said as she popped open her blazer to reveal a crop top, trousers, and a very pregnant belly, giving us “preg-chic” á la Rihanna’s very Chanel pregnancy.

“You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” the Hustlers and Nope star laughed. “I’ve got a liquor sponsorship on the line!...But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys: I’m gonna be a mom!”



Rumors of Palmer’s pregnancy first began swirling in November when she tried to hide her bump under a poofy Carolina Herrera gown at the CFDA awards. With a belt placed just below the titty line, Palmer almost got away with an innocent tulle prairie girl moment, but fans couldn’t stop harping on the dress’ billowing form. Like really, Keke, it was a good effort, but fashion fiends know the difference between a high waistline and a preggo disguise!



Anywho, a new rumor is now circulating, and I imagine Keke’s gonna love this one: Queen Elizabeth died three months ago, and Keke P appears to be three months pregnant. I’m not saying the actor is six months away from birthing the royal reincarnate, but I’m not not saying it. Royal blood or not, congrats to a woman who will finally get to be called “Mommy” by someone who is actually related to her.