Katy Perry recently announced her engagement to Orlando Bloom on Instagram with an apropos pun about being in “full bloom.”



Her ring is also appropriately reminiscent of a flower in, um, full Bloom and features either a vivid pink diamond or ruby surrounded by “a halo of round diamonds” with a yellow gold band. It’s very beautiful and seems completely on-brand for Katy: cute but obviously expensive, like the Moschino Barbie collection.



Here’s the rub: this might not be the first time Orlando Bloom has become affianced using this particular style of ring? Bloom proposed to ex Miranda Kerr with another ring featuring a giant center stone surrounded by a Bloom of more diamonds with a gold band. Is this reaching? Or maybe he just really loves that pun?



Lee Radziwill, interior designer, p.r. executive for Armani, and younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has died at 85. She was known for her sense of style and was inducted into the Best Dressed Hall of Fame in 1994. Also known for her famous friendships with other New York tastemakers like Truman Capote and Andy Warhol, she was a fixture of the 60s and 70s it crowd.

Here’s something I didn’t know: Grey Gardens began as a documentary about Radziwill and Onassis’s early life in East Hampton:



“While she was out in Montauk, Radziwill got into contact with the documentarian Maysles brothers, asking them to do a film about her and Jackie’s early life in East Hampton. Radziwill wanted her cousin Edith Beale senior to narrate the film. Their introduction to the Beales led to the Maysles becoming fascinated by Big and Little Edie, and their unusual lifestyle as eccentric recluses at their Hamptons house. The Maysles dropped their film on Radziwill and went on to make a celebrated documentary about the Beales named “Grey Gardens” after their ramshackle, falling-down country house with holes in its roof, filled with the scent of 60 cats, cat poop and raccoons, surrounded by overgrown grounds. Their Bouvier relatives all disliked it.”

Not sure why the obituary needed to mention her childhood weight and adult body type though.

