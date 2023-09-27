The Elderly Veteran Suing Katy Perry Is Related to a Former Real Housewife, Because Of Course

If there’s one thing that remains constant in this cruel world, it’s that all roads—especially the ones riddled with the petty woes of the uberwealthy—lead to Bravo. Don’t believe me? Hang onto your napkins, because Katy Perry’s most r ecent real estate drama involves a former Real Housewife famous for throwing one.

This week, Radar Online reported that Carl Westcott—the 83-year-old ailing veteran who’s currently suing the pop star and her husband, Orlando Bloom, over the sale of his Santa Barbara estate—is the father-in-law of a former Real Housewife of Dallas, Kameron “anti-racism is racism” Westcott. That’s right. She’s married to the elder Westcott’s son, Court. Can I get a yeehaw for an increasingly absurd legal back-and-forth amongst the ric h?

On Wednesday, a non-jury trial for the matter began in Los Angeles. Days earlier, Westcott’s daughter-in-law weighed i n as any respectable—very retired—Bravolebrity would.

“We want justice for his dad and to defend his honor the best we can,” Kameron tol d Radar Online , noting that she and Court would be present for the proceedings. “He’s such an honorable man. He’s worked his entire life and deserves to stay in his home. It’s sad Katy is trying to take that from him.”

Now, in case you haven’t staid abreast of this developing story, the elder Westcott isn’t just some elderly guy but the founder of billion- dollar company 1-800-Flowers. According to court documents, Westcott sold the $15 million mansion to Perry and Bloom in 2020 when he was, as he claims, under the influence of pain medications following a back surgery. In fact, Westcott said he had just purchased the home barely two months beforehand, in May 2020, and had planned to live there “for the rest of his life.” At the time he went into surgery, the home wasn’t even on the market. Apparently though, this didn’t stop him from inking his name on an offer made by Bernie Gudvi, Perry and Bloom’s business manager who acted on their behalf in the sale .

A week post-op, Westcott reached out to Berkshire Hathaway to explain that he “lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract” and intended to remain in his house. This, of course, didn’t bode well for Perry and Bloom, who pressed on in the sale.

“Mr. Bloom and Ms. Hudson [Perry’s legal last name] are not willing to walk away from purchasing Mr. Westcott’s home and he is obligated to complete the sale,” a filing states.

Seeking to put a stop to the sale, Westcott sued Gudvi. Perry, meanwhile, responded by countersueing, seeking damages of more than $5 million for income she and Bloom could’ve raked in by renting the property out. Hence, the trial in LA .

Of the matter, sources “connected” to the Westcott family had this to say last week: “T he sole reason Katy Perry is pursuing litigation against Westcott is her personal disgust of the elderly, mentally ill, and veterans.” A spokesperson for Perry denied the accusation. Can I imagine Kameron making this kind of claim? Well, during her stint on the Real Housewives franchise, she and her husband and brother-in-law Chart were very notably accused of racism by the only non-white cast member, Dr. Tiffany Moon, only for Kameron to fire back: “Anti-racism is racism.”

Jezebel reached out to Perry’s publicist for comment. Perry is reportedly set to testify in the trial on Friday, and I for one am excited to see where this goes. As far as I’m concerned, any legal matter even indirectly related to a housewife is spinoff material.