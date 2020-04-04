Katy Perry Did a Gender Reveal

Image : via Getty

Katy Perry, who is currently incubating a fetus, did a gender reveal this week by smearing icing on fiancé Orlando Bloom’s face. It’s a girl! And, for Bloom, a future acne breakout!

Honestly, the Instagram is cute:

Perry announced she was pregnant at the beginning of March, via the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White.” Us Weekly reports that she’s been hoping for a girl, so this is nice for her. Also, she seems shockingly prepared:

She added, “I’m that girl that had the box [of] baby clothes before there was even a thought or even an Orlando Bloom. I’m excited about that.”

Congrats to everyone, except for the gender reveal cake, which I imagine is quite smushed. [Us Weekly]

Selena Gomez says she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She told Miley Cyrus, via Instagram Live:

“Recently I went to one best mental hospitals in the world … and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez explained. “When I got to know more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that…When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

Gomez has been pretty open about her struggle with depression and anxiety, which she suffered as a side-effect of lupus. Hope she’s taking care of herself, especially now. [Bossip]

Pink says she and her son, Jackson, both tested positive for covid-19. She’s lucky she got a test and she knows it; she’s donating $1 million to help ramp up testing efforts in the United States, which is woefully underprepared for the mass testing necessary to help flatten the curve.

