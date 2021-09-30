Katie Couric has decided to once again stick her foot in her mouth by defending her former Today Show colleague, alleged rapist Matt Lauer. In a manuscript of Couric’s upcoming book, Going There, the television journalist wrote that the 2017 exposure of Lauer as an alleged sexual predator was “excruciatingly painful ” for her, for some reason.

Advertisement

In fact, after Lauer was fired from NBC, Couric actually went as far as to text him to express her sympathies?????????

“I am crushed,” she recalls texting him, according to a manuscript read by the Daily Mail . “I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead.”

Lauer apparently responded with a blowing kiss emoji, which just made me throw up in my mouth a little bit.

I’d ask whether Couric ever reached out to any of the women who chose to leave NBC or even broadcast journalism entirely due to being sexually harassed or assaulted by Lauer, but the answer seems almost too obvious.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off eufy Smart Scale C1 Holistic Health via App

12 insightful measures such as weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more For the Whole Family

Track the health trends of up to 16 users, perfect for families of all sizes Buy for $28 at Amazon

Somehow, it gets even worse.



Couric “couldn’t imagine” what the experience was like for her former “Today” colleague of nine years, she writes in “Going There,” set to be published in late October by Little, Brown and Company. Indeed, she felt “heartless to abandon him, someone who’d been by my side, literally, for so many years.” While admitting that Lauer’s predatory behavior “taking advantage” of young women was “gross,” she says that, as an industry standard, “The general rule at that time was: it’s none of your business.” When Couric started her media career in 1979, she explained, “fraternization existed and was going on unabated, where people were having relationships with other people within the business.”

Advertisement

What entirely unoriginal excuses for defending a predatory man who spent decades abusing his power and terrorizing the women around him!

It’s honestly puzzling that Couric chose to include all of this in Going There. , especially after the truly horrific nature of the stories that came out about Lauer’s alleged conduct, as well as Lauer’s deranged response to the accusations. But then again, it certainly isn’t the first time a woman has gone to irrational lengths to defend an abusive man.

Advertisement

[NY Post]